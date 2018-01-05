Police officers and rail staff will be honoured for their bravery in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack at a ceremony today.

The commendation ceremony will be hosted by the Lord Mayor of Manchester and held at the city’s town hall on Friday to remember the 22 victims of the terrorist attack on May 22 last year and those who were affected.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers and staff, Northern Rail employees and Carlisle Support Services staff will be formally recognised for their response to the attack.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident at Manchester Arena



Extra officers will be on duty this AM https://t.co/YUGmj6qY8I pic.twitter.com/KFastiL1g0 — BTP (@BTP) May 23, 2017

British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther said: “For many of us, the night of 22nd May will be a date that will forever be etched in our minds. Our thoughts continue to be with every person who was affected on that horrendous night, or who lost loved ones.”

Among the BTP officers to be honoured are Pc Jessica Bullough, PCSO Mark Renshaw, PCSO Jon Morrey and PCSO Lewis Brown, who were the first officers to arrive at the scene.

They administered first aid to seriously injured victims and remained on scene throughout the night.

Chief Constable Crowther said letters of recognition would be sent to all BTP officers and staff who carried out acts of bravery on the night and in the days that followed.

He said: “Their courage, professionalism and compassion was outstanding, and the force is proud of each and every one of them. We are also sincerely grateful to our colleagues across the emergency services, as well as rail and arena staff, for their acts of heroism that night.”