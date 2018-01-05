The chairman of the Parole Board has said he is “very concerned” that the victims of serial rapist John Worboys were not told of his imminent release.

Amid criticisms of the decision, Professor Nick Hardwick said he recognises there is a “lack of transparency” in Parole Board processes and will be launching a public consultation.

London cabbie Worboys, a former stripper and adult film star, was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum term of eight years, for drugging and sexually assaulting women passengers.

The director of public prosecutions at the time of Worboys’ conviction, Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer, has since urged any alleged victims with concerns about how their case was handled to contact the police.

In a statement, Prof Hardwick said he has “recently set out options for change” and that the Parole Board has a “statutory duty” under its rules which “prevents disclosure of proceedings”.

“We will shortly be launching a public consultation about how we share our decision-making with the public,” he added.

“I am very concerned some victims were not told about the decision; this must have been very distressing.

“There are robust arrangements in place for victims to be informed through the Victim Contact Scheme. We were told that had been done as usual in this case and released the decision on that basis.”

It follows calls from Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of the Home Affairs Select Committee, who said the Parole Board should immediately publish its reasons for allowing the release of Worboys.

She said was “really shocked” by the move and called for scrutiny of the Parole Board’s reasoning before the prolific sex attacker is let out of jail.

Worboys, who became known as the “black cab rapist” was found guilty of 19 charges of drugging and sexually assaulting 12 women passengers, in one case raping a woman.

But police said in 2010 that his alleged victims numbered 102 after more people came forward following his trial and conviction.

The allegations were investigated but no further action was taken on the advice of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), police said.

Speaking outside his home in north London, Sir Keir, now the shadow Brexit secretary, said: “First and foremost, it’s very important that if there are any allegations that anybody thinks have not been looked into, sufficiently or at all, they go to the police and make those allegations so they can be looked into.

“The second important thing is that it’s really important that what’s said is factually accurate. As you know, the Crown Prosecution Service holds the file on this case, they made the decisions in the case, and it is really important you go to them to get an accurate read-out of the decisions that have been made.”

Asked whether he thought the right decision was made by prosecutors not to pursue further allegations against the serial sex attacker, Sir Keir said: “I think these decisions were nine years ago and it’s very important you go to the Crown Prosecution Service and get an accurate read-out of the decisions that were made, particularly if further allegations have been made now.”

He refused to answer further questions about why past cases were not brought to trial.