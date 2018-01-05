Former director of public prosecutions Sir Keir Starmer did not have “any involvement in the decision making” in the case of black cab rapist John Worboys, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

Worboys, a former stripper and adult film star, was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum term of eight years, for drugging and sexually assaulting women passengers.

CPS statement on John Worboys: https://t.co/oZs8Cr04Hy — CPS (@cpsuk) January 5, 2018

He was found guilty of charges concerning 12 women passengers but police said his alleged victims numbered 102 after more people came forward following his trial and conviction.

Questions have been raised about the decision by prosecutors not to pursue further allegations against the serial sex attacker.

Director of public prosecutions at the time of Worboys’s conviction, Labour’s Sir Keir earlier urged any alleged victims with concerns about how their case was handled to contact the police.

In a statement on Friday evening the CPS said: “At the outset of this case Lord Ken Macdonald was the director of public prosecutions.

“Sir Keir Starmer became director of public prosecutions in November 2008. Neither DPP had any involvement in the decision making behind this case.”