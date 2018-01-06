The latest developments on the release of rapist John Worboys, a secret trial for one of the killers of James Bulger and falling house prices are all making headlines in the first Saturday papers of the year.

The Times leads on the value of upmarket family homes “collapsing” due to Brexit and “hefty” property taxes. The paper reports that half the homes on sale with asking prices of £1 million to £2 million have had their asking prices cut by an average of £142,000.

The Daily Telegraph claims Prime Minister Theresa May wants Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to become the de facto deputy PM, but may delay the promotion due to the current crisis in the NHS.

The Guardian leads on the fallout from the Worboys case – with the paper reporting that a number of alleged victims will seek to bring a fresh prosecution against the taxi driver, who is due to be released from prison.

The Sun also carries the same story on its front page – calling the decision not to pursue Worboys over other allegations a “cop out”.

Rising levels of productivity, the highest advance since 2011, makes the front of the Financial Times, which reports that weakness has “dogged” the economy since the financial crisis.

The Daily Mail reports on advice given by health officials encouraging people to “stay well” amid concerns a drop in temperatures could lead to more problems in the NHS.

The Daily Express carries the same story, with NHS bosses warning the cold snap could prove deadly.

The Daily Mirror reports that Jon Venables, one of the killers of James Bulger, will have a trial held in secret for possession of child abuse images.