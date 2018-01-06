Strong winds and rough seas lash the North East coast near Cullercoats (Owen Humphreys/PA) 0 comments Despite a chilly forecast, Pen Y Fan in the Brecon Beacons proved popular with walkers on Saturday. Walkers ascent Pen Y Fan, the highest peak in South Wales (Ben Birchall/PA) It was a chilly start for walkers on Whitley Bay beach, North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA) Some of those braving Pen y Fan were attempting the Fan Dance, a 24km SAS Selection test march (Ben Birchall/PA) More casual walkers were also seen carrying snow-covered rucksacks (Ben Birchall/PA) Only seabirds braved the rough seas near Cullercoats on Saturday morning (Owen Humphreys/PA) The Met Office had issued a yellow warning for icy conditions on Friday night and into Saturday morning (Ben Birchall/PA) Walkers cross a footbridge in the Brecon Beacons (Ben Birchall/PA) 0 comments
