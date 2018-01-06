US president Donald Trump has described having some “incredible meetings” with Republicans at Camp David as they ready their 2018 legislative agenda.
He said the group, including congressional leaders and Cabinet members, discussed a variety of topics, from national security and infrastructure to the military and the budget.
Mr Trump said: “We are very well prepared for the coming year. We finished very strong.”
He is hoping to work out a deal with Democrats that may include granting legal status to about 800,000 young immigrants temporarily shielded from deportation under an Obama-era programme known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
He said: “It’s something certainly that I’d like to see happen.”
Mr Trump also wants to address the problem of drugs “pouring into this country and how to stop it”.
He cited opioids and “drugs in the traditional sense”.
Mr Trump said he will no longer campaign for insurgents challenging incumbent Republican members of Congress.
He said he is planning a robust schedule of campaigning ahead of the 2018 midterm elections – including primary elections.
Mr Trump said he will be “very involved” with both House and Senate races and campaign for incumbents as well as “anybody else that has my kind of thinking”.
After a stinging GOP loss in Alabama, Mr Trump said he will not support challengers, declaring: “I don’t see that happening.”
He supported Roy Moore, who lost the recent Alabama special election, handing Democrats another seat in the Senate.
Mr Trump said he needed more Republicans in office to get his agenda passed.
Comments