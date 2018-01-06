A British 10-year-old has been reunited in Germany with a video camera he lost four months ago on the other side of the North Sea.

The camera was handed back to William Etherton, from Hull, on Saturday, the German news agency dpa reported.

He has been reunited with it on Suederoog, a small island off Germany’s western coast.

PLEASE SHARE: – This footage was washed up on the German island of Hallig Süderoog. We think it was filmed at Thornwick Bay near Flamborough. Can you help reunite the footage with its owner? pic.twitter.com/lHYL8wC6P6 — BBC Look North (EYL) (@looknorthBBC) November 30, 2017

The camera was carried off by a wave on September 1 in Thornwick Bay in Yorkshire.

It drifted for about two months before washing up in Germany.

Resident Roland Spreer found it on November 2.

It was still functional thanks to waterproof casing, and Mr Spreer’s son posted footage from the day the camera was washed away on Facebook.

Reports on the video eventually attracted the attention of the boy’s father.