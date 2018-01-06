Firefighters have extinguished a large blaze at the University of Bristol.

The fire started on the top floor of the university’s five-story Fry Building, which was unoccupied as it is undergoing refurbishment.

Images posted to social media showed large flames and smoke billowing from the scene, close to the city’s Wills Memorial Building.

Fire is over thanks to the @AvonFireRescue team for their immediate response and working tirelessly in this freezing weather. pic.twitter.com/OVU0yzb7Ti — Ali Safari (@AliTheSafari) January 6, 2018

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at just after 5pm on Saturday and sent at least seven fire engines, along with two turntable ladders.

No one was believed to have been in the building at the time of the fire and there were no reports of injuries, the fire service said.

Shortly before 8pm on Saturday, a spokesman for the university said: “A fire broke out in our Fry Building at just after 5pm this evening.

“The building is currently undergoing refurbishment and was due to reopen in summer 2018.

“Everyone has been accounted for and Avon Fire and Rescue have informed us that they have now extinguished the fire.

“We will be working with Avon Fire and Rescue in the coming days to help investigate the cause of the blaze.”

The Grade II listed Fry Building is on the university’s campus between Woodland Road and University Road.

According to the university’s website it is undergoing a £33 million renovation to become the new school of mathematics.