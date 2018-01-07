Political figures both at home and abroad feature prominently on the front of Sunday’s papers.

An imminent Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Theresa May forms the focus of the Sunday Telegraph‘s front page, as the paper reports that Education Secretary Justine Greening is fighting for her job.

The paper says the PM wants to “reinvigorate” the Government’s approach to schools by appointing a new person to the role, and claims Mrs May is expected to use the reshuffle to promote a series of younger MPs from diverse backgrounds.

Mrs May also dominates the front of the Mail on Sunday, which says she has been “engulfed” in a row over tweets sent by an appointee to the board of the new university watchdog.

The paper says the alleged tweets by Toby Young have “cast a huge shadow” over her imminent Cabinet reshuffle.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express claims the PM has ordered a review of parole hearings following the public anger over the release of black cab rapist John Worboys.

Focusing on news from the other side of the Atlantic, the Observer leads on comments by US president Donald Trump, as he lashed out on Twitter at claims made in a new book by journalist Michael Wolff.

Mr Trump described himself as a “very stable genius” as he dismissed accusations over his capacity to be president, the paper says.

The Independent also picks up the same story, saying the President had “fired back” in a series of early-morning tweets.

Elsewhere, the Sunday Times claims Google is making millions from the plight of addicts, reporting that the company boosts its profits using “parasites” preying on the vulnerable.