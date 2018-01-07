Pub opening hours could be extended on May 18 and 19 to mark the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Home Office is looking to allow bars and other licensed premises to remain open until 1am for the wedding – which coincides with the FA Cup final.

The prince and his fiancee are due to wed on May 18 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle has been chosen as the venue for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Licensing hours were previously extended for the wedding of Harry’s brother William to Kate Middleton in 2011 and for the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016.

Launching a four-week consultation on the plans, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: “The Royal Wedding will be a time of national celebration, and we want everyone to be able to make the most of such an historic occasion.

“I hope that this relaxation of the licensing hours will allow people to extend their festivities and come together to mark what will be a very special moment for the country.”

So Royal Wedding on Saturday 19th May. How about extended hours for pubs to 1am on Friday & Saturday night? Previous extensions worth £10 million to pub and think of the feel good factor? @walshdominic @ukhomeoffice — Brigid Simmonds BBPA (@BrigidSimmonds) December 15, 2017

Chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, Brigid Simmonds, said the extended hours could bring in £10 million to the pub trade.

She added: “Visitors see the Great British pub as a cultural icon, almost as much as the Royal Family.”