Theresa May has brushed off concerns about the mental state of Donald Trump after an explosive account of life inside the White House questioned his fitness for high office.

The Prime Minister said in her dealings with Mr Trump she had always found he was determined to act in the best interests of the United States.

Appearing on BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show, she also confirmed the president would be coming to the UK but gave no details about the visit.

Her comments came after Mr Trump proclaimed himself to be a “very stable genius” while branding author Michael Wolff a “fraud”.

In his book, Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House, Mr Wolff portrayed a dysfunctional administration where senior aides repeatedly questioned whether Mr Trump had the mental capacity to be president.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Asked whether concerns about his mental state were serious, Mrs May said: “No.

“As I say, when I deal with President Trump what I see is somebody who is committed to ensuring that he is taking decisions in the best interests of the United States.”

On the issue of a visit by the president to the UK, she said: “He will be coming to this country.”

She did not say, however, whether it would be a full state visit or simply a working visit to coincide with the opening of the new US embassy in London which is expected to take place in February.

Donald Trump has hit out at Michael Wolff’s claims in the book Fire And Fury (John Stillwell/PA)

Mrs May controversially extended the offer of a state visit when she became the first world leader to meet Mr Trump in the White House following his inauguration last year.

Since the, however, the president has indicated he does not want to take up the invitation if he is going to face mass demonstrations.