Under-18s will not be able to buy products containing harmful levels of acid or corrosive substances at a number of retailers, following the launch of a voluntary Government plan.

Wickes, B&Q and Tesco are among those who have signed up to the proposals which are aimed at curbing the number of acid attacks.

The voluntary ban – which will apply to products bought in store and online – comes ahead of proposed legislation on preventing minors from purchasing products which contain potentially harmful levels of acid.

Retailers have pledged not to sell corrosive substances to under-18s as part of the government's work to tackle #acidattacks: https://t.co/2PbsZO4pSH pic.twitter.com/3s1z2AlqQt — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) January 7, 2018

Victoria Atkins, minister for Crime, Safeguarding and Vulnerability, said: “Acid attacks have a devastating impact on their victims, leaving both emotional and physical scars.

“I’m pleased that so many of the UK’s major retailers are joining our fight to combat this scourge and signalling they are committed to selling acids responsibly.”

The Home Office said Wickes, B&Q, Screwfix, Wilko, The Co-op, Morrisons, Waitrose, Tesco and John Lewis are among the major retailers to have signed up, which will see under-18s unable to buy the following products:

:: Products that contain sulphuric acid such as drain cleaners/unblockers

:: Products that contain hydrochloric acid (10% and over) such as brick and patio cleaners

:: Products that contain sodium hydroxide (12% and over) such as paint strippers.