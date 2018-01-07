One of the country’s main train stations, which closed for emergency repairs, is due to reopen on Monday.

Liverpool Lime Street is expected to open on Monday morning, with work expected to be finished overnight on Sunday.

Passengers and commuters have been told to check with train operators before travelling.

#LiverpoolLimeStreet Liverpool Lime Street station will be closed today and tomorrow (Sunday 7 and Monday 8 January) while emergency repair work is carried out… pic.twitter.com/6QN2O0sF8V — Network Rail (@networkrail) January 7, 2018

Network Rail said severe corrosion was found on a structure that carried overhead wires over all four lines, stopping trains from passing underneath and forcing the station to close on Sunday.

A spokesman said: “We have worked as quickly as possible to carry out repair work to the structure today and have a schedule of work to complete overnight that will allow us to reopen Liverpool Lime Street tomorrow morning.

“The lines will remain closed for the rest of today. I would like to apologise for the disruption caused and thank passengers for their patience while we carry out the repairs.”