A man in Stockholm died after he picked up a suspected hand grenade from the ground which detonated in his hand, Swedish police said.

The blast took place at about 11am on Sunday, just outside the Varby Gard underground station in Huddinge, a residential district in greater Stockholm, said regional police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson.

“The man was seriously injured after he picked up something from the ground and this device exploded,” Mr Olsson said.

Police activity near Varby Gard metro station (Henrik Montgomery/AP)

The man, in his 60s, was taken to hospital but later died, while his companion, a woman in her mid-40s, received minor wounds to her face and both legs, Mr Olsson said.

The couple had been cycling past the device when the man stopped to investigate it.

Police said fragment damages on the victims and findings at the scene indicated the explosive could be a hand grenade, possibly an old one.

“We’re suspecting that it’s a hand grenade of some sort,” Lars Alvarsjo, chief of Stockholm’s southern police district, told the Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

Police checked in and around the station after the blast to make sure there were no other explosive devices.

Mr Alvarsjo said Swedish police have “unfortunately” noticed a rise in the use of hand grenades by criminal groups.

The three biggest cities in Sweden, Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmo, have seen several violent gang-related incidents in the past few years.

Many of the illegal hand grenades found in Sweden are being imported from former Yugoslav nations, he said.