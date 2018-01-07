Much of the UK woke up to widespread frost on Sunday as temperatures plummeted overnight.

Sunrise over Seaham lighthouse near DurhamSunrise over Seaham lighthouse near Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The sun rises over a chilly GlasgowThe sun rises over a chilly Glasgow (John Linton/PA)
Walkers in Glasgow's Pollok ParkWalkers in Glasgow’s Pollok Park ( John Linton/PA)
More wintry scenes in GlasgowMore wintry scenes in Glasgow ( John Linton/PA)
A winter wonderland in Pollok ParkA winter wonderland in Pollok Park (John Linton/PA)
The Highland cattle didn't seem to mind the coldThe Highland cattle didn’t seem to mind the cold (John Linton/PA)
Dog walkers brave the elements on Weston-super-Mare Beach in SomersetDog walkers brave the elements on Weston-super-Mare Beach in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare The Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sean Henry's sculpture Seated Figure in the North York Moors National ParkSean Henry’s sculpture Seated Figure in the North York Moors National Park (Danny Lawson/PA)