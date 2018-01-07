Theresa May has reaffirmed her determination to curb the use of environmentally damaging plastic packaging, amid concern about their impact on the world’s oceans.

Appearing on BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show, the Prime Minister pointed to the success of the 5p levy on plastic carrier bags in reducing their use.

PM tells @MarrShow more action needed on plastic in our oceans. Who needs to drink through a straw? #withdrawthestraw — Carole Walker (@carolewalkercw) January 7, 2018

She said ministers were now looking to do the same in relation to single-use plastics such as bubble wrap, cutlery, and polystyrene takeaway boxes.

Mrs May highlighted the success of the BBC’s Blue Planet II series in raising public awareness about the issue.

80% of plastic in the sea comes from sources on land. How does it end up in the ocean? ???????????? Via @BBCEarth pic.twitter.com/ZaBj6CqhEe — BBC (@BBC) December 20, 2017

“People often think about environment issues and wonder whether the Government can have an impact on that,” she said.

“If you just look at one thing that we’ve done, in 2015 we introduced the 5p charge on carrier bags, on plastic bags. Actually we now see nine billion fewer plastic bags being used.

“It’s making a real difference. We want to do the same in relation to single plastic use. Nobody who watched Blue Planet will doubt the need for us to do something.”

Her comments follow Chancellor Philip Hammond’s announcement in the Budget last November that the Government is to look at taxes and charges to help prevent pollution and protect the environment.