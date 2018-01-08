Expectations that Theresa May will kick off the new year with a Cabinet reshuffle feature prominently in Monday’s papers.

The front pages also carry the latest lines on the NHS winter “crisis” and the resignation of the BBC’s China editor Carrie Gracie over pay inequality.

The PM is expected to sack or move a quarter of the Cabinet as part of the reboot, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Monday 8 January 2018: May moves to assert control with reshuffle pic.twitter.com/LepgQpqYAV — The Guardian (@guardian) January 7, 2018

And Mrs May will appoint a “no deal Brexit minister” as part of the reshuffle, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'May to appoint 'no deal Brexit' minister' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Y62iLMOQ8i — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 7, 2018

The Metro reports on BBC presenter Andrew Marr’s warning to the PM that current delays in the NHS would kill him if a stroke he suffered in 2013 were to happen today.

Monday's Metro: "NHS delays would have killed me Mrs May" #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/cWToxxHQJf — Helena Lee (@BBCHelenaLee) January 7, 2018

Meanwhile the Daily Mirror says the NHS is “on the brink” and leads with a call for action from a mother whose baby’s life-saving heart operation was delayed five times.

The Daily Express and Daily Star report on the flu outbreak currently burdening the NHS amid fears it could be the worst to hit Britain in 50 years.

The Times leads with Gracie’s resignation and her claim that the broadcaster is pursuing “illegal and discriminatory policies”.

Tomorrow's front page: BBC accused of breaking law as star quits over pay #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/xbwJfmVMjo — The Times of London (@thetimes) January 7, 2018

The UK’s pharmaceutical industry is looking to remain under regulatory oversight of the EU after Brexit, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, London edition, Monday 8 Januaryhttps://t.co/Rl08FbwnIw pic.twitter.com/uf8f10z5QV — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 7, 2018

The Daily Mail reports on warnings by campaigners that an “explosion” of betting adverts during televised football matches risks getting children hooked on gambling.

Research that suggests the explosive nitroglycerin could help men with erectile dysfunction leads The Sun.

Tomorrow's front page: Gel containing explosive hailed as the new Viagra pic.twitter.com/kjyZMrFZEe — The Sun (@TheSun) January 7, 2018

The i leads with Mrs May’s decision to drop a vote on fox hunting.