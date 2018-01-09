North and South Korea have moved to reduce their bitter animosity during rare talks, as the North agreed to send a team to next month’s Winter Olympics in the South, hold talks on reducing tension along the border and reopen a military hotline.

The meeting, the first of its kind in about two years, was arranged after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made an abrupt push for improved ties following a year of elevated tensions with the outside world over his expanding nuclear and missile programmes.

Critics say he may be trying to divide Seoul and Washington in a bid to weaken international pressure and sanctions on the North.

“I think we took an important first step toward the development of South-North relations,” chief South Korean delegate Cho Myoung-gyon said after the talks, according to media footage from the border village of Panmunjom.

His North Korean counterpart, Ri Son Gwon, read a joint statement in which the two Koreas agreed to “actively co-operate” in the Pyeongchang Olympics to “enhance the prestige of the Korean people”.

He said Pyongyang will send a delegation of officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists and South Korea will provide necessary services for the delegation.

“I believe that North Korea’s participation in the Pyeongchang Games will provide us with a chance to reduce tension on the Korean peninsula,” said Mr Cho, whose official title is unification minister.

The IOC warmly welcomes the proposals on which the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) have agreed upon. IOC-President Thomas Bach said today: “These proposals mark a great step forward in the Olympic spirit.” See full IOC statement below pic.twitter.com/gWNy3VcMAt — Mark D Adams (@Marq) January 9, 2018

During an earlier era of inter-Korean detente, athletes from the two Koreas paraded together at international sports events such as the Olympics and fielded a unified Korean team.

The government of current South Korean President Moon Jae-in wants the two Koreas to agree to similar reconciliatory steps at the February 9-25 Pyeongchang Games.

North Korea is weak in winter sports and a pair of figure skaters, Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik, earlier became the only North Korean athletes to qualify for the Games before the North missed a confirmation deadline.

The International Olympic Committee said it has “kept the door open” for North Korea to take part in the games.

Talks in Paju, South Korea (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)

North Korea also agreed to hold military talks with South Korea aimed at reducing animosity along their tense border and to restore a military hotline communication channel, according to Mr Cho and Mr Ri.

Mr Cho said Seoul also called for talks at an early date on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula to promote peace.

He said the two Koreas would continue high-level talks but did not say when the next meeting would take place.

South Korean officials earlier said they also suggested resuming temporary reunions of families separated by war, but the joint statement did not mention reunions.

The countries have a long history of failing to follow through with rapprochement accords.

The meeting’s venue, Panmunjom, is the only place on the tense border where North and South Korean soldiers are just yards away from each other.