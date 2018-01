A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a shop assistant who was attacked in a row over cigarette papers in Mill Hill, north London.

The suspect, who has not been named by police, was arrested on Monday following the death of Vijay Patel, 49.

The boy is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.