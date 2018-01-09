Ivanka Trump has been mocked for backing Oprah Winfrey’s “inspiring” speech praising women for speaking out against sexual harassment.

Winfrey’s impassioned call for “a brighter morning even in our darkest nights” at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday had Democratic Party activists buzzing about the media superstar and the 2020 presidential race.

Republican President Donald Trump’s daughter endorsed her message – if not a political future – in a tweet saying: “Just saw @Oprah’s empowering and inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #UNITED.”

The backlash on Twitter was swift, with actress Alyssa Milano and others noting that Ms Trump’s father has been accused by several women of sexual harassment and was recorded bragging about sexual assault.

Milano tweeted: “Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers.”

Winfrey’s speech as she accepted the Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement award touched on her humble upbringing and childhood wonder at civil rights heroes.

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

But it was her exhortation of the legions of women who have called out sexual harassers — and her dream of a day “when nobody has to say ‘me too’ again” — that got some political operatives, in early voting states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, thinking she might be just what the Democrats need.

Liz Purdy, who led Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 2008 New Hampshire presidential primary campaign, said: “I think we need more role models like her that are speaking to young women and trying to restore some hope.

“The election of Donald Trump was a devastating setback for little girls.”

Oprah for president? She’s got my vote. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 8, 2018

Mr Trump’s job approval rating was just 32% in December, according to an Associated Press-NORC poll.

He is the least popular first-year president on record, and has also been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, although he has vehemently denied the allegations.

Winfrey, in September and October, publicly dismissed the notion of seeking the nation’s highest office, though she noted that Mr Trump’s victory made her rethink the requirements of the office.

Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, told the Los Angeles Times that “it’s up to the people” whether she will be president, adding: “She would absolutely do it.”

Winfrey, 64, has become a cultural phenomenon over the past 30-plus years, born into a poor home in Mississippi but breaking through as a television news and talk show personality in the 1980s.

Over 30 years, she became the face of television talk shows, starred and produced feature films, and began her own network.

Mr Trump himself has lavished praise on her over the years, including in 2015, when he said he would consider her as a running mate on his Republican ticket.