A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in London.

Officers were called at 5.48pm on Monday to reports of a man who had been assaulted in Shakespeare Walk, Hackney, north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The victim, believed to be 34, had stab injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Detectives appeal for witnesses and information after murder investigation is launched in #Hackney https://t.co/z7wHqKkw2y pic.twitter.com/fq3jZ507vE — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 9, 2018

Officers are in the process of informing the man’s next of kin.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination are yet to take place. There have been no arrests.

Detective Inspector Paul Considine said: “Our initial inquiries have established that the victim was attacked by a group outside Burns House in Shakespeare Walk and work continues to establish what the motive was behind this assault.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Shakespeare Walk around the time of the incident to contact police and provide us with any information that could assist this investigation.”

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8345 3734 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.