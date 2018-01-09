The deputy leader of far-right group Britain First faces a spring trial in Belfast over remarks made at an anti-terrorism rally last summer.
Jayda Fransen appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on two hate charges related to a speech she made at a Northern Ireland Against Terrorism rally in the city in August.
The 31-year-old will go on trial on April 6, district judge Fiona Bagnall said.
She faces four unrelated charges after alleged threatening behaviour concerning remarks made on December 13 beside a peace wall dividing Catholics from Protestants in Belfast.
The comments, about Islam, were posted on social media.
A message said the video was shot in the staunchly unionist Shankill area of west Belfast.
A date for that trial is yet to be fixed.
Fransen is from Anerley in south-east London.
