A man dressed as a penguin has been attacked on a train after being asked if he supported Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old and his father suffered cuts and bruises to their faces and bodies as they travelled on a Greater Anglia train from London Liverpool Street to Chelmsford.

We'd like to speak to these people as they may have information – please text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 if you recognise them, ref 228 9/1/18.https://t.co/3G5MVVMP7V pic.twitter.com/xuarL8IX11 — BTP (@BTP) January 9, 2018

British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident started at around 11.50pm on December 20 when the man wearing a fancy dress costume was waiting outside a toilet on the train.

One of a group of six men sitting nearby asked him if he supported Tottenham.

After using the toilet, the men blocked his route back to his seat and become aggressive.

When his father, 56, tried to pull him away, the group began punching and kicking the pair.

The disorder spilled out onto the platform at Chelmsford station.

A member of the public who intervened was also attacked and suffered a black eye.

BTP have released CCTV images of people they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference number 228 of January 9.