Theresa May’s reshuffle sees a number of MPs first elected in 2015 begin their Government careers as she promised to promote “fresh talent”.

Before the shake-up only Victoria Atkins from the 2015 intake had a ministerial post but now six others have joined her.

A further five, all women, have been given roles in the whips’ office, traditionally seen as a proving ground for ministerial talent.

Victoria Atkins (Rick Findler/PA)

Ms Atkins retains her junior role at the Home Office, which she took up in November.

Other MPs first elected in 2015 who now take up ministerial posts are:

Rishi Sunak (Richmond) who joins the Government as a junior minister at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Delighted that my good friend and colleague Rishi Sunak been appointed Minister in the reshuffle, couldn’t happen to a better or nicer man! pic.twitter.com/Z3WU7J2aA0 — Kevin Hollinrake (@kevinhollinrake) January 9, 2018

Lucy Frazer (South East Cambs) as junior minister at the Ministry of Justice.

Lucy Frazer MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Justice @MoJGovUK #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/otqPHDsnea — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere) as Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office.

Oliver Dowden MP becomes Parliamentary Secretary at Cabinet Office @CabinetOfficeUK #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/PZhYFUZCyc — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

Kit Malthouse (North West Hampshire) as a junior minister at the Department for Work and Pensions.

A great honour to be asked to serve in the government. Delighted to be appointed a minister at DWP by the PM at a time of great reform – joining a top class team. — Kit Malthouse MP (@kitmalthouse) January 9, 2018

Suella Fernandes (Fareham) at the Department for Exiting the European Union.

Suella Fernandes MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Department for Exiting the European Union @DExEUgov #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/hDshzKXN9v — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

Nusrat Ghani (Wealden) as junior minister in the Department for Transport and an assistant whip.

Nusrat Ghani MP becomes Assistant Government Whip and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Department for Transport @transportgovuk #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/g6YguUOMS7 — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

Ms Ghani will be joined in the whips’ office by fellow 2015 intake MPs:

Kelly Tolhurst (Rochester and Strood)

The PM with her newest appointments to the Government Whips' Office in Number 10 this afternoon #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/vgu9ioueu3 — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

Mims Davies (Eastleigh)

Mims Davies MP becomes Assistant Government Whip #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/AMhu3BN5Wg — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

Amanda Milling (Cannock Chase)

Amanda Milling MP becomes Assistant Government Whip #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/s6IaZSOWyw — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

Jo Churchill (Bury St Edmunds)

Jo Churchill MP becomes Assistant Government Whip #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/fSufipHbOT — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

Wendy Morton (Aldridge-Brownhills)

Wendy Morton MP becomes Assistant Government Whip #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/LT2SONlUeU — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

A comparative veteran after entering the Commons in a 2014 by-election, Newark MP Robert Jenrick takes up his first ministerial post as exchequer secretary to the Treasury.