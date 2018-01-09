Theresa May’s reshuffle sees a number of MPs first elected in 2015 begin their Government careers as she promised to promote “fresh talent”.
Before the shake-up only Victoria Atkins from the 2015 intake had a ministerial post but now six others have joined her.
A further five, all women, have been given roles in the whips’ office, traditionally seen as a proving ground for ministerial talent.
Ms Atkins retains her junior role at the Home Office, which she took up in November.
Other MPs first elected in 2015 who now take up ministerial posts are:
Rishi Sunak (Richmond) who joins the Government as a junior minister at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
Lucy Frazer (South East Cambs) as junior minister at the Ministry of Justice.
Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere) as Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office.
Kit Malthouse (North West Hampshire) as a junior minister at the Department for Work and Pensions.
Suella Fernandes (Fareham) at the Department for Exiting the European Union.
Nusrat Ghani (Wealden) as junior minister in the Department for Transport and an assistant whip.
Ms Ghani will be joined in the whips’ office by fellow 2015 intake MPs:
Kelly Tolhurst (Rochester and Strood)
Mims Davies (Eastleigh)
Amanda Milling (Cannock Chase)
Jo Churchill (Bury St Edmunds)
Wendy Morton (Aldridge-Brownhills)
A comparative veteran after entering the Commons in a 2014 by-election, Newark MP Robert Jenrick takes up his first ministerial post as exchequer secretary to the Treasury.
