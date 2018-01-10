Wednesday’s papers report on politics, health and wealth in a variety of lead stories, although nearly all feature one individual on their front pages – Meghan Markle.

Large crowds gathered in Brixton, south London, on Tuesday to see Ms Markle and fiance Prince Harry as they visited youth radio station Reprezent.

The royal-in-waiting appeared to blush at the display of adoration and the moment caught the eye of several picture editors.

Back onto politics, however, and British companies are being systematically warned by the EU that they should be prepared for a “no-deal” Brexit, with sectors ranging from drugmakers to pig breeders issued with legal notices, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition for January 10https://t.co/5EFSqe95Nu pic.twitter.com/J7MWwc9lpZ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 9, 2018

The Daily Telegraph says a Brexit deal could be derailed by Germany, due to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s suspicions that Britain hopes for “managed divergence” from EU regulation.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s new year Cabinet reshuffle, which concluded on Tuesday, is described as a “massacre of middle-aged men” on the front page of the Daily Mail.

The Sun reports on the updating of rules governing the behaviour of ministers following the Westminster sexual harassment scandal, calling it the “Code of Toad Hall”.The Guardian reports on claims by a former official that US President Donald Trump’s administration plans to loosen laws on the use of nuclear weapons.

The Guardian front page, Wednesday 10.01.18: US to ‘loosen rules’ on use of nuclear arms pic.twitter.com/VDi8mkVa75 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 9, 2018

Cancer patients at a leading NHS hospital are facing delays to their chemotherapy and those who are terminally ill face cuts to their treatment due to a severe shortage of specialist nurses, The Times reports.

Tomorrow's front page: Top hospital cuts cancer care due to lack of staff #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/kHvtgUBXuH — The Times of London (@thetimes) January 9, 2018

Meanwhile, millions of elderly people in Britain are having to survive on £7,000 a year to pay the bills and live in retirement as they do not have savings to supplement a state pension, the Daily Express says.

The Daily Mirror reports on the death of Lady Lucan, after an inquest heard she killed herself over mistaken fears she had Parkinson’s disease.