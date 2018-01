Police divers are searching a stretch of river in a city centre as they look for a missing man.

The dive unit returned to the River Clyde in Glasgow for a second day on Wednesday to continue their search operation.

Divers could be seen searching an area underneath the Kingston Bridge.

Police divers were also seen on the river on Tuesday while two coastguard team members walked along the banks.

A police spokesman said: “The search for a missing man is continuing today.”