A Lebanese prosecutor has begun questioning an Uber driver suspected of murdering a British woman who worked at the UK embassy in Beirut.

Rebecca Dykes was found dead on December 16 on the side of a road, strangled and reportedly showing signs of sexual assault. The suspect, Tarek Houshi, was arrested days later.

Lawyer Antoine Abu Deeb, who is representing Ms Dykes’ family, declined to provide details about the questioning.

The family of murdered Beirut embassy worker Rebecca Dykes have launched a foundation to support her favourite causes https://t.co/5siX5Ghawj pic.twitter.com/G0sQffzb7s — Teilo Colley (@teilocpa) December 25, 2017

He told reporters outside the courthouse on Wednesday that the questioning lasted about two hours. He says the suspect answered questions.

Mr Abu Deeb said the family is awaiting a possible indictment after Wednesday’s hearing before the investigative judge.

Houshi has a court-appointed lawyer, who has not been publicly identified.