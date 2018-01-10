A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of an 18-year-old man following a reported fight.

The victim was found wounded in the front garden of a suburban home shortly after 9pm on Tuesday and died in hospital on Wednesday morning.

An 18-year-old man was detained on Wednesday afternoon and remains in custody at a south London police station, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers launched a murder probe over the death of the man, who was found in Empress Drive in Chislehurst, south-east London.

One neighbour, Marian Pammenter, said she saw paramedics attempting to save the teenager’s life but heard no signs of a fight beforehand.

The 83-year-old said: “We saw the young chap taken into the ambulance, they were working very hard on him.

“We don’t know what happened, we think he came through the alleyway and collapsed in the front garden.

“There was nobody else chasing him.

“There was no sign of a fight or shouting.

“We were so sad they could not save him.”

The scene in Empress Drive, Chislehurst, south-east London after a murder probe was launched into the death of a teenager (Scott D’Arcy/PA)

A post-mortem examination has yet to take place and the victim has not been formally identified but his next of kin have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Tim Wright, of the Metropolitan Police’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “We understand that neighbours and people passing through the area witnessed the incident on Tuesday evening.

“We are keen to speak to all witnesses and would encourage them to come forward as soon as possible.

“A young man has lost his life and we are doing everything we can to piece together what took place.”