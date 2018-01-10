The alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Pakistan has led to a global campaign to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The body of Zainab Ansari, initially reported as being seven years old, was found in a rubbish bin in Kasur, in the Punjab, days after she went missing on her way to a Koranic studies class.

Her killers have yet to be caught, prompting outrage around the world as well as at home, where a local police station and government building were attacked during mass riots that left at least two dead.

Following the violence and increasing international attention in the case, the hashtag #JusticeForZainab began trending worldwide, and famous Pakistani figures including Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and members of the national cricket team joined a chorus of disgust at the crime.

Heartbroken to hear about Zainab – a 7 year old child abused and brutally killed in Kasur, Pakistan. This has to stop. Gov and the concerned authorities must take action. #JusticeForZainab — Malala (@Malala) January 10, 2018

Ms Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban at the age of 15, is a vocal activist for girls’ right to education, and demanded that the government take action.

She wrote that she was “heartbroken to hear about Zainab”, adding: “This has to stop. Gov and the concerned authorities must take action.”

Pakistani politician and ex-international cricket player Imran Khan also condemned the incident and said that the guilty must be punished “swiftly”.

The condemnable & horrific rape & murder of little Zainab exposes once again how vulnerable our children are in our society. This is not the first time such horrific acts have happened. We have to act swiftly to punish the guilty & ensure that our children are better protected. pic.twitter.com/9f7OM3hYT1 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 10, 2018

Another prominent Pakistani politician, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated prime minister Benazir Bhutto, expressed his sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family and demanded that Pakistan re-evaluate how it deals with such horrific crimes against children.

The horrific crime perpetrated in Kasur is devastating. Pakistan needs to reevaluate how it deals with such crimes, especially those against children. My prayers and heartfelt sympathies with the family. We must all stand with victims of abuse. https://t.co/YLEmW5sBXU — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 10, 2018

Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Amir also tweeted condolences to Zainab’s parents.

#JusticeForZainab , Being a Father just can’t imagine the pain of Parents after this, condolences to her parents & Alarming situation to Society we r living in 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽, Govt should do Prompt action against the Culprit & give justice to ZAINAB , pic.twitter.com/f1a2Go0j3Y — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 10, 2018

I am heart broken, gutted and disgusted what sort of society we r living in😢😢😢😢 heart goes out to the parents… #JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/8eYLAMPPHf — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 10, 2018

Police said six girls have been sexually assaulted in recent months in Kasur, and many figures including actor Hamza Ali Abbasi questioned whether enough was being done to ensure authorities kept young women in the region safe.

#JusticeForZainab There have been 11 Zainabs in Kasur last year, we forgot about them after a brief outrage! Now, will we force Police, Govts & Courts to act on the 12th Zainab or forget about this too after a few days & wait for a 13th Zainab to make us angry again? — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) January 10, 2018

Zainab went missing last week while her parents were away at a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Following their return to Islamabad airport on Wednesday, Zainab’s father said: “We will not bury our daughter until her killers are arrested.”