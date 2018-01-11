The travel industry must do more for solo travellers being hit with higher accommodation and insurance costs combined with poorer service, a guide book firm has said.

A Lonely Planet survey of 4,000 travellers found more than a third (36%) have felt disadvantaged when on holiday on their own.

The cost of solo travel is the biggest barrier to booking such a trip at 27%, second only to safety concerns (32%).

Make every day an adventure in 2018: start off w/ our tips for #solotravel https://t.co/xkq6LgbACj pic.twitter.com/XAODJ6IndP — Lonely Planet (@lonelyplanet) January 9, 2018

More than half (53%) of respondents said they have had to pay a single person supplement for accommodation.

Average price hikes for people travelling on their own are more than 50% for accommodation and nearly 20% on travel insurance.

Typical criticisms of restaurants include poor service from staff, being seated in the worst places and even being refused bookings.

Four out of five (80%) have taken or are planning a solo trip.

Speaking ahead of the launch of Lonely Planet’s new specialist guide, The Solo Travel Handbook, editorial director Tom Hall said: “Travelling on your own can offer a whole new perspective and experience, and our survey shows that most travellers will find themselves in this position at some point during their lives.

“Despite this, a significant number feel that the lack of choices and increased cost of travelling solo puts them at a disadvantage.”

Recent research by travel trade organisation Abta revealed that over-65s are the most likely age group to travel on their own.

Mr Hall said: “The demographics of solo travel has changed dramatically.

“Today, solo travellers come from all ages and backgrounds, and may travel with others as often as they travel on their own.

“We expect solo travel to continue to be a growth area for the travel industry in the next few years, and want to encourage companies to consider how they can better serve solo travellers.”