Theresa May’s war on plastic and a health service “in crisis” dominate the news agenda on Thursday.

In a striking front page, the Daily Mirror carries a passionate plea from an A&E doctor amid unprecedented pressures on the NHS.

A simple quote on the front describes a department “heaving with patients” during “the hardest winter any of us have ever seen”, only surviving on “force of goodwill alone”, and adds: “Don’t forget us. Defend us. Please..”

Tomorrow's front page: Health service in crisis: Heartbreaking report from an A&E doctor

The Guardian also picks up the same health theme, reporting that a letter has been sent to Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt by hospital chiefs, urging the Government to spend now to rescue the NHS.

The paper says NHS Providers, the body which represents hospitals, has warned Mr Hunt that the chaos seen during the winter is a “watershed moment” that should prompt a re-think of how the health service is treated.

The Guardian front page, Thursday 11.01.18: Spend now to rescue NHS, Hunt is urged

Away from health, environmental themes are picked up by the Daily Mail, the Independent and the i.

The Mail reports that the Prime Minister will deliver a major speech on Thursday in which she will pledge to end the “scourge of disposable plastic”, including by extending the 5p charge on plastic bags.

The Independent says Mrs May will set out the Government’s 25-year plan to save the environment, but asks: “Does it really take that long to ban ‘avoidable plastic waste’?”

And the i reports that supermarkets will be urged to scrap packaging for fresh food and introduce plastic-free aisles.

Politics is never far from the front pages, and Brexit features on the front of The Times.

The paper says plans are being considered by some countries to allow “privileged” access to European Union markets for British financial firms in return for payments to Brussels.

Tomorrow's front page: EU signals fresh hope for banks after Brexit

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, carries claims from Mrs May’s former chief of staff, Nick Timothy, that former Education Secretary Justine Greening opposed plans for a review to cut tuition fees.

Elsewhere, the Sun claims M25 rapist Antoni Imiela is being considered for parole, while the Financial Times reports that Philip Hammond has called on the EU to behave more like Australia or the US in showing eagerness for shaping a post-Brexit trade deal.

Tomorrow's front page: A week after cabbie fiend parole scandal, now M25 rapist could go free