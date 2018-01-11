More than 5,000 people were forced to wait more than an hour to be seen in emergency departments in England in the first week of the year, official figures show.

The statistics were released on Thursday, as the full extent of the strain on the NHS was laid bare and it was described as reaching a ”watershed moment” by one health boss.

More than 16,600 people had to wait more than half an hour in A&E departments, NHS England said, as staff are faced with rising numbers of flu cases and respiratory illness, with 48 flu-related deaths in England so far this winter.