The company which supplied lingerie to the Queen has lost its royal warrant after the firm’s director wrote a book revealing details of her work with the royal family.

Rigby & Peller had held the royal warrant since 1960, but confirmed it was “deeply saddened” by the Royal Household Warrants Committee’s decision to cancel it.

June Kenton, director of the London-based firm, published Storm In A D Cup in March last year.

It is not clear if the two events are linked.

Mrs Kenton regularly visited Buckingham Palace and served members of the royal family, including the Queen, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, and her autobiography provided some detail about her working relationship with them.

Rigby & Peller said in a statement: “The Royal Household Warrants Committee has decided to cancel the royal warrant granted to Rigby & Peller and Mrs June Kenton.

“Rigby & Peller is deeply saddened by this decision and is not able to elaborate further on the cancellation out of respect for Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Warrant Holders Association.

“However, the company will continue to provide an exemplary and discreet service to its clients.”

Buckingham Palace said it did not “comment on individual companies”.

Mrs Kenton, from Bushey in Hertfordshire, bought Rigby & Peller with her husband in 1982 for £20,000 before selling a majority stake in 2011 for £8 million – although she remains on the board.