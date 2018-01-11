Social media users took to Twitter to react to the Government’s new 25-year environment plan unveiled in Theresa May’s speech at the London Wetland centre.
Caroline Lucas, leader of the Green Party, threw doubt on the sincerity of Theresa May’s speech saying it was a PR exercise to detoxify the Tory brand.
Anna McMorrin, Labour MP for Cardiff North, was similarly critical and labelled the plan a strategy to “greenwash” the Conservative party.
However, the speech also drew praise from wildlife organisations who welcomed the Government’s renewed dedication to improving the environment.
Other charities, such as the WWF and RSPB, welcomed the Government’s good start but pushed for faster action and stronger legislation.
Mrs May’s speech reportedly caused excitement for different reasons as bird watchers thought the media had come to film a rare bird.
Before giving the speech, Mrs May and Michael Gove went bird-watching with a group of primary school pupils.
