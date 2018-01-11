A gay Romanian-American couple should enjoy the same residency rights as other married couples in the European Union (EU), a top legal adviser has said in an opinion published on Thursday.

European Court of Justice Advocate General Melchior Wathelet said the key legal issue in the case of Romanian Adrian Coman and his American husband Claibourn Robert Hamilton was “not that of legalisation of marriage between persons of the same sex, but that of freedom of movement of a Union citizen”.

AG Wathelet: the term “spouse” includes spouses of the same sex in the context of EU freedom of residence for EU citizens + their family members https://t.co/mgbSrzXMp1 — EU Court of Justice (@EUCourtPress) January 11, 2018

While the 28 EU countries “are free to provide or not for marriage for persons of the same sex”, they must not limit their application of spousal rights in a way that infringes “on the right of citizens of the Union and their family members to move and reside freely within the territory of the member states”, Mr Wathelet wrote.

Mr Coman has been fighting since 2012 to get his marriage to Mr Hamilton in Belgium two years earlier recognised in Romania, which does not acknowledge same-sex unions. The couple live in New York.

Great news @EUCourtPress – AG #opinion says EU Member States can't impede freedom of residence of an EU citizen by refusing their #same-sex #spouse residence! Very important milestone in #Coman case – now eagerly awaiting final judgment! https://t.co/h7cTYq1Gj3 #freedomofmovement pic.twitter.com/K2cfuqdy3J — ILGA-Europe (@ILGAEurope) January 11, 2018

Romania’s Constitutional Court asked the European Court of Justice to weigh in with its legal interpretation of the case.

Thursday’s decision is non-binding but the court often follows recommendations laid out by its advocates general.

“We are overjoyed,” Mr Hamilton said in a written statement. “It shows the Romanian authorities were wrong to refuse to treat us as a family.”

Mr Coman added: “Romanian citizens can’t be divided into good and gay. We can’t be treated as inferior citizens, lacking equal rights, based on prejudices that some have about homosexuality.”

The court is expected to make a final ruling this year.