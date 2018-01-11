A man has been jailed for six months for “recklessly” setting off fireworks in a busy street.

Norman Wood, 48, lit the fireworks outside St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall, Orkney, on the afternoon of Saturday December 30.

Ch Insp Matt Webb: "Do not set off fireworks under the influence of alcohol and do not set them off in a public place – this is an offence which we will deal with robustly



The town’s Broad Street filled with smoke, obscuring the view of drivers in the area.

Wood was sentenced at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to discharging the fireworks in a culpable and reckless manner.

Nobody was hurt but he admitted that his actions had created “projectiles” which risked causing injury to people in an area busy with pedestrians and cars.

Details of the sentence were confirmed on Thursday by court officials and police, who warned about the dangers of misusing fireworks.

Orkney area commander, Chief Inspector Matt Webb, said: “Norman Wood’s actions were entirely reckless and it is fortunate that nobody was injured as a result.

“Fireworks can be incredibly dangerous when not used safely and the consequences of his behaviour could have been far more severe.

“My message is simple – we will not tolerate the misuse of fireworks and will take action against anyone who sets them off in a reckless manner.”