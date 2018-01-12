Football fans face transport misery on Saturday morning after a huge fire gutted Nottingham station in a suspected arson attack.
It took 60 firefighters to control the blaze which started in a block of toilets and spread to the main concourse and roof.
The fire started shortly after 6.30am on Friday and the station remained closed for the rest of the day.
Engineers from East Midlands Trains (EMT) were still assessing the damage on Friday evening and British Transport Police (BTP) said the fire may have been started deliberately.
Nottingham Forest are due to play Aston Villa at home at City Ground on Saturday evening, while Notts County face Lincoln City away at Sincil Bank.
BTP said in a tweet: “Football fans – trains are unlikely to be running to and from Nottingham tomorrow due to the station fire so please make alternative arrangements if you’re heading to matches.”
The force advised passengers to check with EMT before departure.
Head of the BTP response Supt Sandra England, said: “Inquiries have been ongoing today and we now have reason to believe the fire may have been started deliberately.
“Officers are working to identify anyone who may have been involved in the incident, and we are appealing for information from members of the public.
“Fortunately, we have not had any reports of injuries as a result of the fire.
“Cordons remain in place around the area and trains are not running. It is likely the station will remain closed for the rest of the day.”
The Grade II listed station was built in the mid-19th century and refurbished in recent years.
EMT tweeted: “Structural engineers are currently assessing Nottingham station.
“Once this has been completed, we will be able to provide an update on which trains will be able to run tomorrow.”
