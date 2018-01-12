Football fans face transport misery on Saturday morning after a huge fire gutted Nottingham station in a suspected arson attack.

It took 60 firefighters to control the blaze which started in a block of toilets and spread to the main concourse and roof.

The fire started shortly after 6.30am on Friday and the station remained closed for the rest of the day.

Engineers from East Midlands Trains (EMT) were still assessing the damage on Friday evening and British Transport Police (BTP) said the fire may have been started deliberately.

The fire at Nottingham train station is now being investigated as arson. Officers remain at the scene collecting evidence alongside @nottsfire.



Anyone with information is asked to get in touch https://t.co/eKZeAwbj9X pic.twitter.com/WHA6NtRJuU — BTP (@BTP) January 12, 2018

Nottingham Railway Station fire update: https://t.co/dmWkwZW40c — Notts Police (@nottspolice) January 12, 2018

Nottingham Forest are due to play Aston Villa at home at City Ground on Saturday evening, while Notts County face Lincoln City away at Sincil Bank.

BTP said in a tweet: “Football fans – trains are unlikely to be running to and from Nottingham tomorrow due to the station fire so please make alternative arrangements if you’re heading to matches.”

Going to the football tomorrow? If you're travelling to and from Nottingham, please make alternative arrangements in case trains are not running and check latest updates from @EMTrains before you travel @nottsfire @nottspolice @Official_NCFC @NFFC https://t.co/UdxffjkH1q pic.twitter.com/FGnOOhf8W2 — BTP (@BTP) January 12, 2018

The force advised passengers to check with EMT before departure.

Head of the BTP response Supt Sandra England, said: “Inquiries have been ongoing today and we now have reason to believe the fire may have been started deliberately.

UPDATE: Crews are still working with @BTP @nottspolice and @networkrail on scene at #NottinghamTrainStation and we would like to thank you for your patience as we expect to remain here for some time #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/F6Jm4h9j22 — Notts Fire (@nottsfire) January 12, 2018

“Officers are working to identify anyone who may have been involved in the incident, and we are appealing for information from members of the public.

“Fortunately, we have not had any reports of injuries as a result of the fire.

“Cordons remain in place around the area and trains are not running. It is likely the station will remain closed for the rest of the day.”

Congratulated emergency services on their great work keeping public safe and controlling the serious fire at #Nottingham Station. Heartening to hear Network Rail's plans to get much of the station back in action ASAP. — Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) January 12, 2018

The Grade II listed station was built in the mid-19th century and refurbished in recent years.

EMT tweeted: “Structural engineers are currently assessing Nottingham station.

“Once this has been completed, we will be able to provide an update on which trains will be able to run tomorrow.”