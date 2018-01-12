A huge fire which broke out in a block of toilets at Nottingham station is being treated as arson.

Around 60 firefighters tackled the blaze which started at 6:30am and spread to the main concourse and the roof.

A joint investigation between British Transport Police (BTP) and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue was launched, and BTP said on Friday evening they are treating the fire as arson.

Firefighters are still at the scene dealing with the fire, which has been brought under control.

The fire at Nottingham train station is now being investigated as arson. Officers remain at the scene collecting evidence alongside



Anyone with information is asked to get in touch

Nottingham Railway Station fire update:

Supt Sandra England, who is leading the BTP response, said: “Inquiries have been ongoing today and we now have reason to believe the fire may have been started deliberately.

“Officers are working to identify anyone who may have been involved in the incident, and we are appealing for information from members of the public.

UPDATE: Crews are still working with on scene at and we would like to thank you for your patience as we expect to remain here for some time

“Fortunately, we have not had any reports of injuries as a result of the fire.

“Cordons remain in place around the area and trains are not running. It is likely the station will remain closed for the rest of the day.”