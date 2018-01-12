Police are investigating the cause of a huge fire which broke out in a block of toilets at Nottingham station.

Around 60 firefighters tackled the blaze which started at 6:30am and spread to the main concourse and the roof.

British Transport Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service launched a joint investigation and urge anyone with information to get in touch.

Supt Sandra England, who is leading the BTP response, said: “A joint investigation is now under way with Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire. We would like to hear from anyone who has any information. Please call us on 0800 40 50 40 as soon as possible.

“We are grateful for the support we have received from the people of Nottingham and ask for your continued patience as we work with Nottinghamshire Police and our colleagues across the emergency services to return the incident to normality as quickly as possible.”

“Our officers have been on the scene at Nottingham railway station all morning supporting Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue firefighters as they deal with the large fire.

“Cordons remain in place around the area with nearby roads closed, and trains are not running. It is likely the station will remain closed all day.

“Fortunately, we have not had any reports of any injuries as a result of the fire.”

We've been working with emergency service partners to respond to the impact of the large fire at Nottingham Train Station this morning @NottsPolice @NottsFire @NCT_Buses @NetTram @TrentBartonland pic.twitter.com/9fE9HcWUQT — My Nottingham (@MyNottingham) January 12, 2018

The station was evacuated just before the morning rush hour.

New transport minister Jo Johnson tweeted to say he is on the way to Nottingham to thank emergency services.

“Sad news about Nottingham Station fire, but relieved everyone seems to be ok. En route to #Nottingham now to see the damage to this historic station & thanks emergency services for their work,” he said.

The blaze has cause widespread travel disruption across the city’s transport network.

East Midlands Trains said: “It is anticipated that Nottingham station will not re-open today and we expect trains to be disrupted on all routes through Nottingham for the whole of Friday 12th January.”

#EMTUpdate Fire services are still working to contain the fire at #Nottingham Station. Trains will be disrupted across East Midlands Trains routes all day. Latest information here: https://t.co/0VLuql9PtZ — East Midlands Trains (@EMTrains) January 12, 2018

NET Nottingham Tram said they are unable to stop at Nottingham station.

The Grade II listed building was built in the mid-19th Century and refurbished in recent years.