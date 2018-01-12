German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Social Democratic leader Martin Schulz have said they are confident they will be able to reach agreement on a new coalition government.

They spoke after working through the night to conclude negotiations on a basis for how the conservative and centre-left parties can govern together.

In a session that started on Thursday morning and lasted more than 24 hours, Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, the Bavarian-only Christian Social Union and the Social Democrats hammered out a 28-page document outlining compromise positions on a range of issues including taxes, migration and health care.

#Germany's Social Dems (SPD) leader @MartinSchulz has urged his party to back "grand coalition" negotiations with #Merkel's conservatives. Before the SPD and CDU/CSU move to formal negotiations, SPD delegates need to give the green light at a congress planned for Jan. 21. #GroKo pic.twitter.com/HTnTmaeK0H — DW | Politics (@dw_politics) January 12, 2018

“I think we have achieved outstanding results,” Mr Schulz told reporters.

“For us, what we have written in this preliminary agreement is not rhetoric, we mean it very seriously.”

He still faces the major hurdles of getting his party to approve entering formal coalition negotiations with Mrs Merkel’s conservatives, as well as any coalition agreement, but said it was a good indicator of support that his 13-member negotiating team had decided unanimously to recommend going ahead with talks.

After the week of negotiations and the overnight session, an obviously tired Mrs Merkel told reporters she too was “optimistic that things will move forward”.

“We are working seriously … on creating the conditions to be able to live well in Germany in 10 or 15 years,” she said.

“We dealt with questions of investment for the future,” she added, pointing to education, digitalisation, energy and construction as major issues.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hand with Social Democratic Party Chairman Martin Schulz as Bavarian governor Horst Seehofer looks on (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Horst Seehofer, leader of the Christian Social Union, added that if the Social Democrats give the green light, an agreement may be reached before Easter with the current momentum.

“If we succeed, these could be four very, very good years — I am already speaking of these years because I believe we will succeed,” he said.

Had the talks failed, Mrs Merkel’s only options would have been to form a minority government or hold new elections.

Following a dismal result in Germany’s September 24 election, the Social Democrats initially vowed not to enter into another government with Mrs Merkel’s conservatives, but reconsidered their position after the long-time Chancellor’s attempts to form a coalition with two smaller parties collapsed.

There remains much resistance to it within the party’s membership.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier appealed to the negotiators to consider their responsibility towards Europe, not just their own parties and political futures.

Part of the agreement involved calls for increased German financing for the European Union so it can strengthen its institutions.

“We have, in what feels like a long time since the election, seen that the world will not wait for us,” Mrs Merkel said.

“We are convinced that we need a new awakening for Europe. So I have no worries about us finding common solutions with France.”