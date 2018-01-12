Three men have died after their car crashed into a parked lorry.
The accident involving the black Mercedes car happened on the London-bound carriageway of the A2 near Dunkirk, Kent, at 4.29am on Thursday.
A Kent Police spokesman said: “Three men from London, who were travelling in the car, died at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.
“A man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital.
“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or if people have dashcam footage which may assist officers in their investigation.”
