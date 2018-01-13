The African group of ambassadors to the United Nations have issued an extraordinary statement condemning the “outrageous, racist and xenophobic remarks” by US president Donald Trump, and demanded a retraction and apology.

Former US ambassador to the UN Samantha Power has shared the statement on Twitter, saying: “Whoa. I’ve never seen a statement like this by African countries directed at the United States.”

Whoa. I’ve never seen a statement like this by African countries directed at the United States. After an emergency mtng today @UN, Africa group says it “is extremely appalled at…outrageous & xenophobic remarks” attributed to Trump & “demands a retraction and an apology.” pic.twitter.com/5KkdwppUzL — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) January 13, 2018

The African ambassadors issued the statement following an emergency meeting after Mr Trump used vulgar language to reject an immigration bill, asking why the US would take in more people from Haiti and “s***hole countries” in Africa.

"Shocking and shameful": comments from the President of the United States go "against universal values" according to @UNHumanRights spox Rupert Colville speaking in Geneva today pic.twitter.com/a5D6v4E4mg — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) January 12, 2018

Mr Trump has denied using that language, but others present said that he did.

The new statement expresses concern over the Trump administration’s apparent increasing denigration of Africa “and people of colour”.