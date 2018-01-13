Two people have been arrested after a man died following a late-night assault in Bristol.

The victim, 39, was found with serious injuries in Leinster Avenue, Knowle, shortly after 11.30pm on Friday and died at the scene.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder while a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A murder inquiry has begun after a 39-yr-old man died following an assault in Knowle last night.



2 people have been arrested in connection with his death.



A cordon is in place & we'll be carrying out extra reassurance patrols in the area today.



More: https://t.co/wOuMQDTgvF pic.twitter.com/3xZ6xjEAJl — Avon&Somerset Police (@ASPolice) January 13, 2018

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Paterson from Avon and Somerset police said extra officers are in the area following the death, and appealed for anyone with information to come froward.

She said: “There’ll be an increased police presence in the area as a result, which will include extra reassurance patrols. I’d urge any local residents with concerns to speak to their neighbourhood team and I’d like to thank them for supporting this inquiry so far.

“Although we’ve made two arrests, we’d still like to speak to anyone who has information about this incident.

“Did you see or hear anything suspicious in the Leinster Avenue area last night? Do you know anything about the events which led to this assault?”

She added that the victim’s next of kin have been informed.