Donald Trump is the subject of several front page stories on Saturday.

The US president’s decision to cancel a visit to London in February leads The Times, which reports UK officials’ claims the president scrapped the trip after series of perceived slights.

Tomorrow's front page: Trump ‘took offence at slights from the British’ #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/KaEs1AIXy5 — The Times of London (@thetimes) January 12, 2018

The Guardian reports on outrage over comments made by Mr Trump about Latin American and African countries in which he reportedly referred to them in vulgar terms.

Guardian front page, Saturday 13 January 2018: UN: Trump’s remarks ‘racist and shameful’ pic.twitter.com/dU6VzSrPmk — The Guardian (@guardian) January 12, 2018

Meanwhile the president may not be invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Daily Mail reports.

Saturday's Daily Mail: Now Trump misses out on royal wedding" #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Xf5IiJsYHx — Helena Lee (@BBCHelenaLee) January 12, 2018

A number of chemists have run out of flu vaccines as the rate of new cases threatens to become an epidemic, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The Daily Star reports on advice by some doctors that having sex can help boost the body’s defences against flu.

The Independent says doctors have warned NHS-released data on the number of paediatric intensive care beds available during the “winter crisis” is “misleading”.

A row over comments made by BBC Radio 4 Today presenter John Humphrys about pay following the resignation of China editor Carrie Gracie over a gender wage gap has left the BBC facing calls to sack him, The Sun reports.

Tomorrow's front page: Fury at gender joke pic.twitter.com/GgYWi3TnSa — The Sun (@TheSun) January 12, 2018

Downing Street has been urged to intervene in the fate of Carillion, one of the Government’s largest contractors, which is at risk of collapse, the FT Weekend reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday January 13 https://t.co/rammRmz0wT pic.twitter.com/gwxnq8fr5A — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 12, 2018

The Daily Mirror reports on allegations that racist language was used by two members of Chelsea Football Club’s youth training team in the 1990s.

And the Daily Express reports scientists’ advice that following six rules – exercising regularly, keeping the brain active, eating healthily, stopping smoking, reducing alcohol intake and booking regular GP checkups – can help fight dementia.