A man has been arrested following an explosion at a cash machine, police say.

The incident happened on Thursday night outside a row of shops on Glasgow Road, Clydebank.

A 51-year-old man was found at the scene and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

Police say a 48-year-old man has been arrested and is being held in police custody in connection with the incident, which happened at an ATM outside Premier Stores.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”