Film star Tom Cruise brought part of central London to a standstill as he performed a hair-raising stunt for the latest Mission: Impossible blockbuster – running across the roof of Blackfriars rail bridge.

The 55-year-old actor braved icy January winds and sprinted high over the Thames, with a low-flying helicopter filming his progress.

Traffic was halted on Blackfriars Bridge and boats kept from the area while the shoot for Mission: Impossible 6 took place on Saturday.

Tom Cruise runs along the rooftop of Blackfriars station in London (John Stillwell/PA)

The Hollywood stalwart is famed for performing his own stunts, and last year injured himself when he jumped between two buildings during a shoot in the capital.

On Saturday, he appeared back in fine form as he warmed up in a thick jacket on the roof of the bridge.

Below, Thameslink trains continued passing through the station as normal – full of commuters unaware that one of the world’s most celebrated action stars was metres above them.

Over the course of several takes Cruise stripped off his coat and could be seen darting south across the river, before quickly wrapping up again.