A “devoted” mother of an 18-month-old boy has died after the vehicle she was travelling in hit a wall.

Chloe Haydock, 26, died in hospital following the collision in Gathurst Road, Wigan, shortly before 2.20am on Saturday.

She was a passenger in a blue Ford Fiesta driven by a man aged in his 30s who was also taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

In a tribute to her daughter, Lynn Haydock said: “I am totally devastated, such a big part of my life has gone.

“She was so loved by me and her brother, Craig.

“She was a devoted mother to Leo, who is just 18 months old.

“We just do not know what else to say. We just ask that we be left alone to grieve.”

Sergeant Jon McColl, from Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “My thoughts are with Chloe’s family, particularly her little boy. This is absolutely heart breaking.

“Our specialist officers are with Chloe’s family and will be supporting them through this extremely difficult time.

“We are now investigating the circumstances which lead to the collision, so we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have seen the blue Ford Fiesta in the area before, to contact police.

“We would especially be grateful for anyone with any CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch. It is vital that we do all that we can to give Chloe’s family the answers they deserve.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 0161 856 4741 alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.