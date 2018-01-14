Developments in the row over serial rapist John Worboys’ release from prison are among the lead stories in Sunday’s papers.
Justice Secretary David Gauke has sought advice on whether to intervene in the prolific sex attacker’s release from prison, after the minister was warned the predator’s parole may be unlawful due to process failures, The Sunday Times reports.
According to the Sunday Mirror Worboys owns a £300,000 flat in Poole, Dorset, and neighbours are fearful he will return there after spending eight years in prison for a string of sex crimes.
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has told The Observer that he fears the vote for Brexit could be overturned because well-funded and organised Remainers have taken control of the debate after the Leave camp stopped fighting their cause.
The EU is expected to use British overseas territories that are used as tax havens as leverage during talks over a future trade deal by demanding they are opened up, The Independent reports.
A no deal Brexit would cost the EU £500 billion, according to a report seen by the Sunday Express.
Meanwhile The Mail on Sunday says it has seen “vile” messages sent by the partner of Ukip leader about Meghan Markle.
The Conservatives are calling on party members to step up campaigning on social media in a bid to take on Labour, reports the Sunday Telegraph, which has spoken to new Tory party chairman Brandon Lewis.
I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin has confirmed he will divorce from his wife of 11 years, Lisa, The Sun on Sunday reports.
And the Sunday People reports on texts said to have been sent from former boxing champion Amir Khan to a model.
