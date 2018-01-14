Developments in the row over serial rapist John Worboys’ release from prison are among the lead stories in Sunday’s papers.

Justice Secretary David Gauke has sought advice on whether to intervene in the prolific sex attacker’s release from prison, after the minister was warned the predator’s parole may be unlawful due to process failures, The Sunday Times reports.

– Minister fights to keep rapist cabbie in jail

– Victory for Sunday Times on Google ads#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FX3RplGxDu — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) January 13, 2018

According to the Sunday Mirror Worboys owns a £300,000 flat in Poole, Dorset, and neighbours are fearful he will return there after spending eight years in prison for a string of sex crimes.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has told The Observer that he fears the vote for Brexit could be overturned because well-funded and organised Remainers have taken control of the debate after the Leave camp stopped fighting their cause.

THE OBSERVER: Our historic Brexit vote could be reversed, admits Farage #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Or8FlclvWA — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) January 13, 2018

The EU is expected to use British overseas territories that are used as tax havens as leverage during talks over a future trade deal by demanding they are opened up, The Independent reports.

A no deal Brexit would cost the EU £500 billion, according to a report seen by the Sunday Express.

Meanwhile The Mail on Sunday says it has seen “vile” messages sent by the partner of Ukip leader about Meghan Markle.

The Conservatives are calling on party members to step up campaigning on social media in a bid to take on Labour, reports the Sunday Telegraph, which has spoken to new Tory party chairman Brandon Lewis.

'Tories too shy to fight Left online, warns chief' – tomorrow's front page of The Sunday @Telegraph #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/2CujrN2i1m — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 13, 2018

I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin has confirmed he will divorce from his wife of 11 years, Lisa, The Sun on Sunday reports.

Ant McPartlin and his wife of 11 years Lisa Armstrong are to divorce. Official statement and my full exclusive story from @TheSun on Sunday is here: https://t.co/8ypCbQjscn pic.twitter.com/32rXOGPSbP — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 13, 2018

And the Sunday People reports on texts said to have been sent from former boxing champion Amir Khan to a model.