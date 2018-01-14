A manhunt is under way for a suspected crossbow killer after a man was murdered and a woman was attacked at their home.

Humberside Police have named the victim as Shane Gilmer, 30, from Southburn, a village near Driffield, following the Friday evening attack.

According to reports, a crossbow was used in the attack and police have cordoned off the rural village and have been searching local woods.

The force has issued an appeal to find the suspect, 55-year-old Anthony Lawrence, and officers have found his car abandoned.

— Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) January 13, 2018

Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller said: “We are able to confirm that the victim killed in the incident was 30-year-old Shane Gilmer.

“We are supporting Mr Gilmer’s family during this difficult and sad time.

“The investigation to find the person responsible is ongoing.”

Thanks for all your help in the search for Anthony Lawrence, 55, in connection with a suspected murder in Driffield. We believe we have located his car but the search for him continues. Pls don't approach him. Call 999 if you see him.https://t.co/ZzARkL8vuK pic.twitter.com/Gzv9N0Tt2D — Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) January 13, 2018

Police received reports at around 9.20pm on Friday that a couple had been seriously injured in a disturbance at their home.

Mr Gilmer died at Hull Royal Infirmary on Saturday, while the woman remains in a stable condition.

Police thanked the public for help in tracing Mr Lawrence’s blue Vauxhall Meriva following an appeal.

Chief Inspector Andy Parsons said: “We are still appealing for anyone who believes they have seen Mr Lawrence to call us immediately on 999.

“While we still believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public, please do not approach him yourself.”

Mr Lawrence is white, around 5ft 10in tall, with short dark hair and large build.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999.