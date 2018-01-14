Police hunting for a man suspected of murdering a neighbour in a crossbow attack have found a body.

Humberside Police said they believed they have found 56-year-old Anthony Lawrence in a vehicle in a rural location in North Yorkshire at around 6pm on Sunday.

Shane Gilmer (Humberside Police/PA)

He had been subject of a manhunt after 30-year-old Shane Gilmer was killed and his pregnant girlfriend was attacked at their home in Southburn, near Driffield on Friday night.

The force said in a statement: “Since Friday evening we have been carrying out extensive inquiries into Mr Lawrence’s whereabouts, which led to the location in North Yorkshire, upon where officers discovered a body.”

Earlier, Detective Chief Superintendent Judi Heaton told a news conference that the public should not approach Lawrence, also known as Tony Howarth, as he was wanted for murder and the attempted murder of Laura Sugden.

Her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening and she and her unborn baby were in a stable condition.

Mr Gilmer, who was said to be a popular and caring man, died at Hull Royal Infirmary on Saturday morning.

The small village of Southburn was on lockdown during the manhunt, which saw officers scour local woodland.

Officers had appealed for help in tracing the suspect and issued a description and later thanked the public for helping to locate Lawrence’s blue Vauxhall Meriva.

A crossbow was found at the scene of the attack and it was due to be forensically examined.

Police would not comment on what sparked the murderous attack.